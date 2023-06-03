US Secretary of State visits Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss strategic cooperation between the two countries, and to participate in a meeting of the International Coalition against ISIS.
US State Department Spokesman Matthew Milner said, in a statement, that Blinken will discuss, during his talks with Saudi officials, "strategic cooperation" between the two countries on regional and bilateral issues.
On Wednesday, Blinken will participate in a ministerial meeting to be held by the Gulf Cooperation Council, and on Thursday in a meeting of the international coalition to combat the Islamic State organization, to be held in Riyadh.
Blinken's visit comes a few weeks after a visit to the kingdom by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and about a year after a visit by US President Joe Biden in the summer of 2022, with mixed results.
Source: National Iraqi News Agency