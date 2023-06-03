US Secretary of State visits Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss strategic cooperation between the two countries, and to participate in a meeting of the International Coalition against ISIS.US State Department Spokesman Matthew Milner said,…

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss strategic cooperation between the two countries, and to participate in a meeting of the International Coalition against ISIS.

US State Department Spokesman Matthew Milner said, in a statement, that Blinken will discuss, during his talks with Saudi officials, "strategic cooperation" between the two countries on regional and bilateral issues.

On Wednesday, Blinken will participate in a ministerial meeting to be held by the Gulf Cooperation Council, and on Thursday in a meeting of the international coalition to combat the Islamic State organization, to be held in Riyadh.

Blinken's visit comes a few weeks after a visit to the kingdom by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and about a year after a visit by US President Joe Biden in the summer of 2022, with mixed results.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency