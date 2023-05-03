US to Send 1500 Additional Troops to Mexico Border

The Administration of US President Joe Biden will temporarily send 1,500 additional troops to help secure the US-Mexico border.The Pentagon said it had approved a request from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to send the added military personn…

The Administration of US President Joe Biden will temporarily send 1,500 additional troops to help secure the US-Mexico border.

The Pentagon said it had approved a request from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to send the added military personnel to the border for 90 days.

The 90-day deployment of active-duty troops will supplement the work of the US Border Patrol but not carry out law enforcement duties, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement. They will conduct ground-based monitoring, data entry and warehouse support to free up border agents and "fill critical capability gaps," Ryder said.

The force will be in addition to an ongoing deployment of about 2,500 National Guard troops.

The Biden administration has grappled with record numbers of migrants caught illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

Source: Qatar News Agency