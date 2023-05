HE Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan arrived Friday in Doha on an official visit to the State of Qatar.Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Mini…

HE Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan arrived Friday in Doha on an official visit to the State of Qatar.

Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lulwah bint Rashid Al Khater, HE Qatar's Ambassador to Vietnam Khalid Ali Abdullah Able and HE Ambassador of Vietnam to Qatar Tran Dok Hong.

Source: Qatar News Agency