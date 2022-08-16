WHR Global Announces New President, Chris Lagerman

WHR also Promotes Tenured Employees to Director of Global Operations and Client Services Manager

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHR Global, Inc. (WHR), a leader in the global employee relocation industry, announced that Chris Lagerman will be its new President, effective immediately. This promotion reflects Chris’ dedication to WHR and the global mobility industry. Over his 20-year tenure at WHR, Chris previously served as a Relocation Counselor, Client Services Manager and most recently, as Director of Global Operations (DO).

As DO, Chris guided a team of Client Services Managers throughout WHR’s offices in the US, Switzerland and Singapore. WHR helps some of the largest global organizations and has relocated tens of thousands of employees to over 100 countries worldwide. WHR specializes in providing each expatriate with a dedicated relocation team, white-glove service and 24/7 availability for their entire relocation journey. As a testament to Chris’ DO success, WHR only lost one corporate client in its 27-year history, which is a direct result of Chris’ passion for best-in-class service.

WHR CEO Roger Thrun believes Chris will continue to drive the success of WHR’s services and technology. “Chris has been instrumental to our growth in the last 20 years and will continue the velocity of our global expansion. I am very proud that he is part of WHR,” said Thrun.

“I’m honored and grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to driving WHR’s further growth,” said Lagerman.

Effective immediately, WHR also announced that Heather Hess has been promoted to Director of Global Operations, leading all Client Services Managers in the US, Switzerland and Singapore. WHR also announced that Peter Janotta has been promoted to Client Services Manager, effective immediately. Heather and Peter have been at WHR for 14 years each, embodying WHR’s service-oriented approach to global mobility and successfully managing relocation programs for Fortune 500 companies.

About WHR Global

WHR Global (WHR) is a private, client-driven global relocation management company distinguished by its best-in-class service delivery and cutting-edge, proprietary technology. WHR has offices in the US, Switzerland and Singapore. With its 100% client retention rate for the past decade, WHR continues to position itself as the trusted leader in global employee relocation. WHR lives by its vision of Advancing Lives Forward®.

To learn more about WHR, visit https://www.whrg.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Faceb ook.

