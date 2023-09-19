Winners Announced in 2023 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Bank of America and Globe Telecom Among Top Winners

Winners in the 8th Annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers Were Announced at a Ceremony in NYC

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winners in the 2023 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, an international competition, were announced on Monday, September 18 during a gala event in New York City. The awards recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

A complete list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at http://www.StevieAwards. com/HR.

A diverse group of organizations and individuals around the world are among those recognized. The organization that won the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Organization of the Year is Bank of America of Charlotte, NC, with seven Gold, seven Silver, and seven Bronze Stevie Awards wins totaling 45.5 points. Organization of the Year goes to the organization with the most award points, with each Gold Stevie win counting for three points, each Silver Stevie win for two points, and each Bronze Stevie for one-and-a-half points.

The Grand Stevie Award for the Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year goes to Globe Telecom Inc. of Taguig City, Philippines for their nomination of Ato Jiao for Chief HR Officer of the Year, which received an average score from the judges of 9.5 out of a possible 10.

Leading winners of Gold Stevie Awards include Bank of America (7), Cathay United Bank (5), IBM (4), Tata Consultancy Services (4), Tech Mahindra (4), Dimes Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (3), Enerjisa Enerji (3), Product Madness (3), TELUS International (3), Akbank T.A.S. (2), American Systems (2), Ayala Land Inc. (2), BlueSky Personnel Solutions (2), Borusan (2), DHL Global Forwarding, Freight (2), FedEx (2), Globe Telecom (2), GoHealth (2), Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine (2), Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. (2), Saint-Gobain North America (2), Siemens AG (2), and Top Hat (2).

More than 1,000 nominations by organizations from 28 nations were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 125 professionals worldwide acting as judges.

Stevie Award winners in the 31 Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of professionals and the votes of the general public.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include:

Employer of the Year Awards

HR Achievement Awards

HR Individual Awards

HR Team Categories

Solution Provider Awards

Solutions, Implementations, and Training Programs or Media Awards

Thought Leadership Categories

COVID-19 Response Awards

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs including The International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

A sponsor of the 8th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers is HiBob.

