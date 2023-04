The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today Saturday the launch of direct flights between Iraq and Armenia.”With the efforts of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Yerevan, the first flight of Armenian Airlines, Fly Arna, Yerevan-Baghdad-Yerevan…

"With the efforts of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Yerevan, the first flight of Armenian Airlines, Fly Arna, Yerevan-Baghdad-Yerevan launched today" said Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, noting: "The flight is direct, without transit, with two flights per week."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency