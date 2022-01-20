Wonju Medical Industry Techno Valley Supports Overseas Market Entry of Medical Devices Through Participation of Dubai Arab Health 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Wonju Medical Industry Techno Valley (President Kim Kwang-soo/hereafter WMIT), the largest exhibition in the Middle East, will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center for a total of 4 days from January 24 to 27 next year, “Arab Health 2022” to form the Gangwon Pavilion and participate with 11 medical device companies in the province.

In Hall 7 (H7.A38~B58) KOREA Pavilion, the following 11 manufacturers will participate in overseas marketing activities:

M.I One Co.,Ltd(Wireless Endoscope System), MEZOO Co.,Ltd(Mobile Cardiac Telemetry), Listem Corporation(Chest X-Ray), Hyundae Meditech Co.,Ltd(polydioxanone suture), HUREV Co.,Ltd(HeartRode Electrode), Daeyang Medical Co.,Ltd(Hyperthermia Therapy), BR PHARM Co.,Ltd(Polynucleotide Gel), Winback Go East(Hyperthermia Therapy), Mediana Co.,Ltd(AED), PHC Co.,Ltd(COVID-19 Viral Antigen Test Kit), MEDICOSON Co.,Ltd(HYPERTHERMIA Stimulator)

WMIT is dedicated to helping participating manufacturers develop overseas markets and achieve high exhibition performance. The organization supports a series of services related to exhibition marketing, from booth construction to buyer discovery and consultation, interpretation, and publicity. Pre-marketing such as product information of participating companies in the pavilion and sending of invitation DMs to buyers will also be supported.

President Kim Kwang-soo of Wonju Medical Industry Techno Valley said, “We plan to carry out various export marketing support projects to overcome the COVID-19 situation and develop overseas markets for the medical device industry, a strategic industry in Gangwon Province.”

