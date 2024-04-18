Zajil Telecom, a Kalaam Telecom Group company, signed a strategic partnership with Iraqi Informatics & Telecommunication Public Company to create an alternate route for operators to connect the GCC into Europe via Iraq Zajil Telecom (Zajil Telecom, a wholly owned subsidiary in Kuwait of Kalaam Telecom Group), signed a long-term strategic agreement with the Iraqi Informatics & Telecommunication Public Company (ITPC) under the patronage of Her Excellency the Minister of Communications, Dr. Hiyam Al Yasiri. This agreement establishes “Kalaam Iraq Transit,” the first official 100% terrestrial alternative route for large enterprises, hyperscalers, and global carriers to route their data traffic from the GCC to Europe transiting Iraq across Turkey.

MANAMA, Bahrain, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zajil Telecom (Zajil Telecom, a wholly owned subsidiary in Kuwait of Kalaam Telecom Group), signed a long-term strategic agreement with the Iraqi Informatics & Telecommunication Public Company (ITPC) under the patronage of Her Excellency the Minister of Communications, Dr. Hiyam Al Yasiri. This agreement establishes “Kalaam Iraq Transit,” the first official 100% terrestrial alternative route for large enterprises, hyperscalers, and global carriers to route their data traffic from the GCC to Europe transiting Iraq across Turkey.

Her Excellency the Minister, Dr. Hiyam Al Yasiri, commented that this project and other similar projects that are currently underway will make Iraq a safe land corridor and a competitor to the only international maritime corridor in the region that passes through the Suez Canal.

Kalaam offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, leveraging its owned assets like the 100% terrestrial KNOT cable system and its participation in the EIG consortium’s submarine network. The recently added “Kalaam Iraq Transit” stands out with its unique route, delivering the lowest latency, enhanced resiliency, security, reliability, and overall performance. This innovative new route addresses geopolitical risks and capacity constraints, providing a more efficient and reliable path for customers with expanded connectivity options. This along with Zajil’s landing license in Kuwait, in collaboration with CITRA, bypasses common chokepoints and avoids maintenance issues challenging other Red Sea cables, to ensure consistent performance and prevent data loss for businesses connecting the GCC to Europe.

Nezar Mohammad Al Saie, Chairman of Kalaam said, “This strategic investment marks a significant leap in our regional & global market expansion. We’re building Kalaam into a powerhouse, the go-to partner for data and digital solutions. We stay ahead of the curve, making strategic investments, embracing advancements, and navigating geopolitical changes with agility. Our diverse route options empower businesses, operators and hyperscalers to choose the perfect path for seamless connectivity & optimized performance.”

Kalaam provides other comprehensive solutions by leveraging its owned assets, including the 100% terrestrial KNOT cable system, and the EIG consortium submarine cable system.

Contact Information

Name: Noorah AlJadda

Number: +97336650663

Email: N.aljadda@kalaam-telecom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 19fb5850-9214-4954-9398- ca97f03691ff

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9091955