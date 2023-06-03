Zelenskyy Says Ukraine is Ready for ‘Counteroffensive’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed readiness to launch a “counteroffensive” to regain territory that Russia controlled.”I don’t know how long it will take. To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different. But we are going…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed readiness to launch a "counteroffensive" to regain territory that Russia controlled.

"I don't know how long it will take. To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different. But we are going to do it, and we are ready," Zelenskyy told Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

Kyiv hopes the counteroffensive will change the course of the 15-month-long war with Russia.

In April, Zelenskyy that Ukraine needed more Western weapons and military aid before launching a counteroffensive and made diplomatic efforts to maintain Western support.

Russia controls large swaths of Ukrainian territory in the east and south, and a prolonged spell of dry weather in some parts of Ukraine has raised expectations that a counteroffensive may be imminent.

Over the past few weeks, Ukraine has stepped up its strikes on Russian ammunition depots and logistical supply routes.

Source: Qatar News Agency