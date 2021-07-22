Zenvia Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SÃO PAULO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Zenvia Inc. (“Zenvia”), a customer experience communications platform that empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across a broad range of B2C verticals throughout Latin America, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,538,461 Class A common shares at a public offering price of US$13.00 per share (the “Offering”). The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 1,730,769 Class A common shares from Zenvia at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Zenvia Class A common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 22, 2021 under the ticker symbol “ZENV,” and the offering is expected to close on July 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Concurrently with and contingent upon the completion of the Offering, Twilio Inc. has agreed to purchase 3,846,153 additional Class A common shares to be issued by Zenvia in a private placement exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, at a price equal to US$13.00 per Class A common share. We expect that this concurrent private placement will close shortly after the consummation of the Offering.

A registration statement relating to this Offering has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 21, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as global coordinators for the proposed Offering and XP Investments US, LLC is acting as joint bookrunner for the proposed Offering.

The Offering of these securities is being made only by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement, copies of which may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by email at [email protected] ; or

; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email to: [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Zenvia

Zenvia is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. Zenvia empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized experiences across the customer journey. Zenvia’s unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. As of March 31, 2021, Zenvia served more than 10,100 active customers throughout Latin America.

