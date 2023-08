The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Lebanon called on Qatari citizens visiting Lebanon to take precautions, to stay away from the areas witnessing current events, and to adhere to the instructions issued by the competent local authori…

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Lebanon called on Qatari citizens visiting Lebanon to take precautions, to stay away from the areas witnessing current events, and to adhere to the instructions issued by the competent local authorities.

It appealed to Qatari citizens who are currently in Lebanon to contact the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Beirut in the event of emergencies at the following numbers: 009611835111 009611835444

Source: Qatar News Agency