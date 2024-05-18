2024 Amir Cup: Al Sadd Qualifies to Final after Defeating Al Duhail 1-0

Doha: Al Sadd secured their spot in the final match of the 2024 Amir Cup, after having defeated Al Duhail 1-0 in their semi-final clash, which took place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium today. It was Akram Afif who scored Al Sadd's sole goal at the 46th minute. Al Sadd will now have to wait and see who will their opponent in the finale be, depending on which team emerges victorious in the other semi-final match to take place between Al Gharafa and Qatar. As for today's match, it started with intensity from Al Sadd, who managed to assert their dominance over the midfield and keep the Al Duhail players away from the danger area. In the 13th minute, Akram came close to scoring the opening goal for Al Sadd, but his shot went over the Al Duhail crossbar. In the 24th minute, Al Sadd goalkeeper Meshal Barsham made a crucial save from Philippe Coutinhos penalty, which was awarded by the match referee after Matheus Uribes foul on Michael Olunga. Right after the halftime break, Akram managed to break the deadlock fo r Al Sadd with an individual effort, dribbling past several defenders and finishing into the far left corner. Al Sadd were also denied a penalty midway through the second half, when Akram fell in the box following a challenge. Wesam Rizks only substitution of the game saw Pedro Miguel replace Abdullah Al Yazidi in the 82nd minute. Al Duhail attempted to come back into the game, but Al Sadd held on to secure victory, to progress to the Amir Cup final for the 29th time. Source: Qatar News Agency