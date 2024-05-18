Qatar Prix de l’Elevage to Kick Off Tuesday in France

Doha: The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC)-sponsored Gr.2 PA Qatar Prix de l'Elevage will kick off in Toulouse, France, on Tuesday. Taking place over 2,000m and reserved for four-year-old and up Purebred Arabian mares, the race takes place on May 21 at Toulouse (France). Eight are entered including the consistent Al Wakrah, trained by Jean de Mieulle, and Group 3 PA winner Marwa: both running in the Al Shaqab Racing silks. Wathnan Racing are represented by the progressive Divana Chica, who is Group 2 placed. Last year's edition was won by none other than the recent Group 1 winner in Longchamp Al Doha. Source: Qatar News Agency