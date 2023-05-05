3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Tehran

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 shooked on Friday city of Malard west of the Iranian capital Tehran. According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysical Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers below…

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 shooked on Friday city of Malard west of the Iranian capital Tehran.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysical Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers below the surface of the earth, the people of Tehran felt this earthquake.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or material damage due to the earthquake.

From time to time, Iran is subjected to tremors and earthquakes of different intensities since it is located over a major fault zone.

Source: Qatar News Agency