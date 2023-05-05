Saudi Arabia Announces Evacuation of 7,839 People from Sudan

Saudi Arabia Friday announced evacuating 7,839 people (247 Saudi citizens and about 7,592 from 110 nationalities) from Sudan since the beginning of the crisis between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces on April 15. The official spokesman fo…

Saudi Arabia Friday announced evacuating 7,839 people (247 Saudi citizens and about 7,592 from 110 nationalities) from Sudan since the beginning of the crisis between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces on April 15.

The official spokesman for the Saudi Navy, Colonel Ali bin Hassan Al Ali said in a statement that the total number of operations that evacuated Saudi citizens and other nationals from Sudan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reached 19 since the launch of operations.

He stressed that these operations come as a continuation of the humanitarian efforts made by the to protect the safety of citizens and nationals of brotherly and friendly countries that have requested the assistance of their nationals and their transfer to safe places.

Source: Qatar News Agency