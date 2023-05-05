Shawani confirms that the government approved the budget for a period of three years in order to achieve stability in financial legislation

Minister of Justice, Dr. Khaled Shwani, met in Morocco, First Deputy Speaker of the Moroccan Parliament, Mohammed Sabari.The Minister affirmed the depth of brotherly and historical relations between the two countries, indicating that this visit comes t…

Minister of Justice, Dr. Khaled Shwani, met in Morocco, First Deputy Speaker of the Moroccan Parliament, Mohammed Sabari.

The Minister affirmed the depth of brotherly and historical relations between the two countries, indicating that this visit comes to strengthen relations between the two countries, pointing out that the government adopts a policy of openness to its regional and international surroundings.

Shawani pointed out that Iraq has begun to take its leading role, as the new government, which was newly formed from the various political blocs, has a clear platform of action and aims to develop all sectors and carry out structural reforms. In this regard, the government has approved a package of laws that contribute to economic development, according to what was decreed within government curriculum.

The Minister explained that the government, for the first time, adopts a budget for three years, in order to achieve stability, financial legislation, which is considered a basis for economic development, in addition to strengthening confidence in the Iraqi economy, which is a clear message to the government's vision of adopting a budget that includes the implementation of economic and service programs approved within the government curriculum. It is now before the House of Representatives, and it is hoped that it will be approved during the next few days.

Shawani explained the Ministry's vision of concluding bilateral agreements with the Moroccan Ministry of Justice in the legal and judicial fields, including the extradition agreements between the two countries.

For his part, Sabari affirmed the depth of the Moroccan-Iraqi relations, expressing his readiness to discuss the activation of previous agreements between Iraq and the Kingdom of Morocco in various judicial and legal fields, expressing the support of the Moroccan Parliament for the agreements and memorandums of understanding that will be concluded between the two ministries in a manner that serves the legal and judicial reality between the two brotherly countries.

