Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said.

"The first helicopter was able to land safely nearby. Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished," CalFire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said in a news conference.

Investigations are still underway to find out the causes of the accident.

Source: Qatar News Agency