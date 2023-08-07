One Palestinian martyred in an Israeli settler’s fire, east of Ramallah

A Palestinian was martyred when an Israeli settler shot at him in Silwad town, east of Ramallah city of the West Bank.WAFA news agency quoted the director of the Palestine Medical Complex, Dr. Ahmad Al-Betawi, as saying that the 17-year-old Ramzi Hame…

A Palestinian was martyred when an Israeli settler shot at him in Silwad town, east of Ramallah city of the West Bank.

WAFA news agency quoted the director of the Palestine Medical Complex, Dr. Ahmad Al-Betawi, as saying that the 17-year-old Ramzi Hamed died this morning as a result of a severe pulmonary embolism after he was shot in the chest and abdomen by a settler bullets three days ago in the town of Silwad.

On Sunday, three Palestinians were martyred in occupation forces’ fire, south of Jenin in the West Bank.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency