4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Peru

Lima, An earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Wednesday Huaral Province in central Peru.

The US Geological Survey said that the quake occurred nine kilometers southeast of Pacaraos District in the Province, at a depth of 94.6 kilometers.

There have been no reports of casualties or material damage as a result of the earthquake so far.

Peru experiences at least 400 earthquakes every year due to its location along the Ring of Fire, a seismic belt in the Pacific Ocean known for its high level of earthquake activity.

Source: Qatar News Agency