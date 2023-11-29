Two Militants Killed in Security Operation in Southwestern Pakistan

Islamabad, Two militants had been killed in a security operation carried out by Pakistani army forces in Balochistan province, southwestern Pakistan.

A statement by the Pakistani army said that Pakistani forces carried out a security operation in Kalat District, resulting in the killing of two militants, according to (Radio Pakistan).

The statement indicated that the militants had been involved in attacks on security forces in the region. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from them.

The Pakistani forces have been continuing their efforts for years to eliminate armed groups along the country's mountainous borders.

Source: Qatar News Agency