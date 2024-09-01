5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Islands in Atlantic Ocean

An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the South Sandwich Islands, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean. The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 53.3 km. There have been no reports so far of causalities or material damage due to the earthquake. The South Sandwich Islands are an archipelago that is part of the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, an overseas territory of the United Kingdom Source: Qatar News Agency