QSE Index Rises 0.13 Percent at Start of Today’s Trading

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index jumped at the beginning of today's trading session by 0.13 percent, adding 12.98 points to its balance and thus rising to 10,216 points, compared to the closing of the last session (Thursday) supported by most sectors. Figures issued by the stock exchange showed an increase in the performance of some sectors, as the consumer goods and services sector rose by 1.02 percent, the real estate sector by 0.21 percent, the banking and financial services sector by 0.13 percent, the transportation sector by 0.11 percent, and the industries sector by 0.02 percent, while the insurance sector decreased by 0.83 percent, and the communications sector by 0.28 percent. At around 10:00 am, the QSE recorded trading worth QAR 66.229 million distributed over 25.524 million shares through the execution of 2,388 transactions. Source: Qatar News Agency