7 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrike on House in Rafah City

Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, killing at least seven Palestinians and injuring several others this evening. The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported local sources as saying that tens of civilians were injured as a result of an airstrike targeting a house in the Al Nasr neighborhood northeast of Rafah. Simultaneously, Israeli artillery shelled land in the midst of the town of Khuza'a, east of Khan Yunis in the south of the strip. This is day 204 in the Israeli occupation's intense, comprehensive, and unprecedented aggression against the Gaza Strip. This aggression saw the launch of dozens of airstrikes and bombardments by land and sea, in addition to committing bloody massacres against Palestinian civilians and genocidal crimes in areas of incursion, claiming tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, most of whom are women and children. Moreover, thousands of victims remain trapped under the rubble and in the streets, while the Gaza Strip suff ers from a scarcity of food, water, medicine and fuel supplies due to the occupations restrictions, leading to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. Source: Qatar News Agency