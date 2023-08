A Boeing 747 cargo plane belonging to Calita Airlines slid off the runway Today, Monday, after landing at Ningbo Lishe International Airport in Zhejiang Province, east China.The company operating the airport said that all crew members were evacuated a…

The company operating the airport said that all crew members were evacuated and no apparent damage was caused to the plane, pointing out that there were no reports of deaths or injuries, and that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency