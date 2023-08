The River Police recovered the body of a young man who drowned in the Irrigation River, northeast of Baquba, Diyala Governorate Center.A security source told the reporter of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that a twenty-year-old man drowned whil…

The River Police recovered the body of a young man who drowned in the Irrigation River, northeast of Baquba, Diyala Governorate Center.

A security source told the reporter of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that a twenty-year-old man drowned while swimming in the Diyala River on the outskirts of Jalawla, northeast of Baquba.

He added that the River Police managed to recover the body of the drowned man and opened an investigation into the accident.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency