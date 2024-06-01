A citizen was seriously injured by occupation bullets in Al-Bireh

Ramallah - Ma'an - The Red Crescent Society reported that its crews transported a very seriously injured citizen to the roof of Marhaba in the city of Al-Bireh. She said that her crews received the young man from the occupation forces, and his condition was described as 'heart and lung arrest.' She added that the injured person was found on agricultural land that was burned near the colony established in Al-Bireh, according to the occupation forces, and he was taken to the hospital. Source: Maan News Agency