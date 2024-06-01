The occupation arrests a young man from the town of Beit Ummar

Hebron - Ma'an - At dawn on Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces arrested a young man after raiding homes in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. Media activist in Beit Ummar, Muhammad Ayyad Awad, reported that the occupation forces stormed the Al-Madhaba' area, northwest of the town, and raided the home of citizen Fathi Al-Alami. They searched the house and tampered with its contents before arresting his son, Muhammad Fathi Muhammad Al-Alami, 22 years old, and he was transferred to an occupation army camp inside the 'Karmi' settlement. Tzur, south of Beit Ummar. Source: Maan News Agency