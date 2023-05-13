A cooperation protocol between the labor unions in Syria and Italy

The Federation of Trade Unions in Syria signed a cooperation protocol with the Federation of Workers in Italy in Damascus on Saturday .The protocol was signed by President of the General Federation of Trade Unions in Syria, Jamal Al-Qadri, and the Pre…

The Federation of Trade Unions in Syria signed a cooperation protocol with the Federation of Workers in Italy in Damascus on Saturday .

The protocol was signed by President of the General Federation of Trade Unions in Syria, Jamal Al-Qadri, and the President of the Federation of Italian Workers, Pier Paolo Leonardi.

Al-Qadri said that this protocol aims to support cooperation relations between the two sides in a way that serves the interests of workers at international trade union forums, and deepens work in this field, in addition to enhancing cooperation on the cultural and tourism levels.

Leonardi referred to the steadfastness of Syria and its leadership, and the sacrifices of its people, including the working class, in the face of terrorism, calling for lifting the unjust blockade imposed on the Syrian people.

The two sides condemned the practices of the Israeli occupation authorities in the occupied Palestinian territories, and called for an end to the attacks on the Palestinian people and to enable them to determine their fate and their right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

After signing the protocol, the Italian trade union delegation visited the Museum of the Syrian Trade Union Movement at the General Union building, and learned about the history of trade union struggle in Syria.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency