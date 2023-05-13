HH the Amir Hosts Luncheon Banquet for Champions, Runners-Up of Amir Cup 2023

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Saturday hosted a luncheon banquet at Lusail Palace, in honor of the players and managers of Al Arabi football team, the Champions of the 51st Amir Cup and Al Sadd football team, the runners-up as well as …

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Saturday hosted a luncheon banquet at Lusail Palace, in honor of the players and managers of Al Arabi football team, the Champions of the 51st Amir Cup and Al Sadd football team, the runners-up as well as a lineup of sports and media personalities and representatives of the sponsoring companies of the tournament.

HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Personal Representative of HH the Amir; HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani and HE President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the function.

