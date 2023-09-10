A Syrian presentation at Int’l conference on combating Sand and Dust Storms in Tehran

With participation of Syria, The International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms (SDSs) continued its work in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

With participation of Syria, The International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms (SDSs) continued its work in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The participating delegations held several interactive sessions on the social and economic impacts of sand and dust storms and the acceleration of regional and international cooperation to combat and anticipate such storms and early warning.

The Syrian delegation gave a presentation on these storms in Syria, during which the National Coordinator of the Convention to Combat Desertification, Amar al-Marai highlighted the reasons and negative effects of the sand and dust storms in Syria and suggestions at the national and regional levels to address them and the difficulties facing Syria in this field.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Syrian delegation met with the Iraqi advisor to the Iraqi Minister of Environment, Dr. Nazir Abboud, and the accompanying delegation to discuss cross-border environmental problems, including sand and dust storms, and how to address and confront them, in addition to enhancing cooperation in the environmental field between the two brotherly countries.

The International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms kicked off in Tehran on Saturday with participation of Syrian delegation, representatives of 50 states,15 world institutions and 250 experts.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)