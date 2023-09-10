Syrian-Iranian talks in environmental protection domain

Deputy Minister of Local Administration, Moataz Dohji discussed Sunday with Vice President of Iran and Head of Iran’s Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh bilateral cooperation in the field of the environment.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms, with two sides discussing enhancing aspects of cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

Dohji thanked Iran for hosting the conference and hoped that this conference would success and achieve its goals.

For his part, Salajegheh stressed the depth and strength of the brotherly relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, and the keenness of Iran to strengthen them in all fields, especially in the environment field.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)