A “written off” vehicle collides with a vehicle accompanying the Prime Minister’s convoy in Al-Dhahiriya

Colonel Louay Irziqat, spokesman for the Palestinian police, said that the driver of an illegal vehicle hit a vehicle accompanying the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Muhammad Shtayyeh in the city of Al-Dhahiriya, this afternoon, without any injuries.

Irziqat told Maan’s correspondent in Hebron that preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the illegal vehicle thought that the security convoy was a convoy cracking down on illegal vehicles, so he rammed the escort vehicle. He added that investigations are still ongoing.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Intelligence Service said that the driver of the vehicle was arrested by General Intelligence officers, before he escaped from his vehicle after crashing into an escort vehicle, and was handed over to the police

Source: Maan News Agency