Injuries during a settler attack on the town of Qasra

Eight citizens were injured, on Saturday evening, during an attack by settlers under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces on the town of Qasra, south of Nablus.Settlement resistance activist Fouad Hassan reported to the official agency that …

Eight citizens were injured, on Saturday evening, during an attack by settlers under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces on the town of Qasra, south of Nablus.

Settlement resistance activist Fouad Hassan reported to the official agency that a group of settlers under the protection of the occupation forces attacked farmers while they were working on their land in the “Ras al-Nakhl” area located south of the town, noting that the unarmed residents of the town responded to the settlers’ attack, which led to the outbreak of confrontations with the occupation soldiers and settlers. As a result, six citizens were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets, and two others were injured by stones. They were treated on the field.

Source: Maan News Agency