Shtayyeh thanks the intelligence services for their readiness and quick response

Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh thanked the General Intelligence Service for its readiness and rapid response to deal with the events, praising their role in protecting security and public order.This came during a phone call that Shtayyeh made with th…

Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh thanked the General Intelligence Service for its readiness and rapid response to deal with the events, praising their role in protecting security and public order.

This came during a phone call that Shtayyeh made with the Director of the General Intelligence Service in Hebron Governorate, Major General Muhammad Ghannam, after a member of the Service controlled a citizen who rammed his illegal vehicle into a vehicle accompanying the Prime Minister’s convoy today in Al-Dhahiriya.

During his phone call, Shtayyeh expressed his thanks for the performance of the “intelligence lions,” their appreciation, their quick response, and their control of the event.

The Director of Public Relations and Media at the General Intelligence Service in Hebron Governorate explained that the driver of an illegal vehicle hit a vehicle accompanying the convoy of Prime Minister Dr. Muhammad Shtayyeh in the city of Al-Dhahiriya, west of Hebron, without any injuries, as a member of the agency arrested the citizen and handed him over to the police for investigation

Source: Maan News Agency