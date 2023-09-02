Al Attiyah Wins Rally Argentina, Closes to Retaining World Championship Title

Qatari driver Nasser Al Attiyah moved ahead to retaining his title in the world championship after he won the title of Rally Argentina Desafio Ruta 40, the fourth and penultimate round of the W2RC Championship for the 2023 season organized by the Inter…

Qatari driver Nasser Al Attiyah moved ahead to retaining his title in the world championship after he won the title of Rally Argentina Desafio Ruta 40, the fourth and penultimate round of the W2RC Championship for the 2023 season organized by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Al Attiyah and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel on board a Toyota Hilux won the rally title after completing the fifth stage between the cities of Belen and Salta, which has a total distance of 563 km in a time of 2.34.04 hours.

Al Attiyah topped the overall standings with a total time of 15.10.03 hours a difference of 22.03 minutes from the Argentina Yacopini, who ranked second with a total time of 15.32.06 hours, Saudi driver Yazid Mohammed Al Rajhi came in third place with a total time of 15.40.30 hours, 30.27 minutes behind the lead.

Source: Qatar News Agency