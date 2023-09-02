Syria wins bronze medal in World University Taekwondo Championship

Shams Ahmad, the Syrian team taekwondo player won a bronze medal in the World University Championship, held currently in Russia .Shams Ahmed, a student from al-Baath University, won the bronze medal of the World Championship, after being participated v…

Shams Ahmed, a student from al-Baath University, won the bronze medal of the World Championship, after being participated via the National Union of Syrian Students, head of Taekwondo Federation, Sherif Derki, said in a statement to SANA.

Derki added that Shams is a distinguished player and won various medals in local and Arab championships.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency