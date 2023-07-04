Al-Hakim Calls For An Urgent Int’l Stance And Protect Palestinians As A Result Of The Occupation’s Attacks

The head of the National State Forces Alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, called for an urgent international stance and protection for the Palestinians.In a statement, he said: The attacks committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian peopl…

In a statement, he said: The attacks committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in the town and camp of Jenin require an urgent international and humanitarian stand to address these continuous violations.

He added, "In this regard, we urge international, Islamic and Arab organizations to follow the necessary methods to force the United Nations to take a direct stand against the violations committed by the Zionist entity and to provide protection for the Palestinians."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency