The Popular Mobilization intelligence arrests an arms dealer in Nineveh

The intelligence and information assistant of the Popular Mobilization Authority succeeded in overthrowing an arms dealer in Nineveh Governorate.The detachments of the General Directorate of Information in the Intelligence and Information Assistant st…

The intelligence and information assistant of the Popular Mobilization Authority succeeded in overthrowing an arms dealer in Nineveh Governorate.

The detachments of the General Directorate of Information in the Intelligence and Information Assistant stated in a statement, "They were able to arrest an arms dealer in the city of Mosul, with intelligence efforts and careful follow-up, and after obtaining judicial approvals in accordance with the provisions of Article (24 / of weapons)."

It added, "The accused (M.A.A.) was arrested in the city of Mosul, where he was seized with 15 pistols and a gun, and the necessary measures were taken against him to obtain his just punishment."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency