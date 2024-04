Kuwait: HH Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday issued an Amiri Order accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah's government and instructed them to act as care-taker until formation of a new cabinet. According to Kuwait news agency (KUNA), the order stipulated notifying the National Assembly of the Order and publishing it in the official gazette. Source: Qatar News Agency