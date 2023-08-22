Arab Parliament Speaker hails HM King support for Bahraini women

Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al Asoumi, congratulated His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka…

Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al Asoumi, congratulated His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council of Women (SCW), on the 22nd anniversary of the SCW’s establishment.

The Speaker praised Bahraini women’s advanced position in various sectors, making her an integral part of the country’s development process thanks to the care of HM the King to enhance the role of women in society.

He hailed the role of SWC in supporting and empowering Bahraini women and enhancing their position in various sectors, as they are an important part of the comprehensive development process, under the directives of HM King Hamad and the follow-up of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Al Asoumi praised SCW’s role in developing Bahraini women, which was an incentive for them to reach leading positions in all different sectors and represent Bahrain in all forums, making the Kingdom a model in empowering women on all levels.

Source: Bahrain News Agency