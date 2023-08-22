HM King congratulated by HH Shaikha Thajba bint Salman

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today received a cable of congratulations from Her Highness Shaikha Thajba bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW).HH Shaikha Thajb…

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today received a cable of congratulations from Her Highness Shaikha Thajba bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW).

HH Shaikha Thajba bint Salman praised HM the King’s support to Bahraini women's empowerment, which contributed to providing them with various opportunities to participate in society.

She commended the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for Bahraini women through the government’s plans and programmes.

HH Shaikha Thajba hailed the major role played by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King and SCW President, to empower and advance Bahraini women, praising the SCW’s achievements and strategic plans that enhance the role of women in society.

Source: Bahrain News Agency