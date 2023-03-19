Arab parties: Boosting ties between brotherly Arab countries and helping to resolve their internal differences

Damascus, SANA- Participants in the 63rd Extraordinary Conference of the General Secretariat of Arab Parties called on the parties participating in the conference and active on the ground to contribute to strengthen ties between brotherly Arab countri…

Damascus, SANA- Participants in the 63rd Extraordinary Conference of the General Secretariat of Arab Parties called on the parties participating in the conference and active on the ground to contribute to strengthen ties between brotherly Arab countries, and help resolve their internal differences.

In their concluding statement released on Sunday today, the participants said: “In an international and Arab circumstance characterized by radical changes that promise the establishment of more balanced international relations, and open new horizons for an active Arab presence, Damascus, the capital of Arabism, hosted the work of the 63rd Extraordinary Conference of the General Secretariat of Arab Parties , which opened with a meeting with the great Arab leader, Mr. President Bashar Al-Assad, was distinguished by hospitality, frankness, and in-depth and constructive dialogue on all topics and issues.

The statement added: “The meeting with President al-Assad constituted an important opportunity to exchange visions and ideas, and the participants appreciated Syria’s legendary steadfastness in the face of the brutal aggression against its land and people, and its victory over all attempts to destabilize its entity and undermine its sovereignty , they pointed out that the series of victories achieved in Palestine Lebanon and Syria constituted a shining beacon in the course of the advancement of the Arab nation,”.

The statement pointed out that the meeting also dealt with the issue of the repercussions of the new international situation on Arab policies, and the positive developments that lead to it, including the recent development on relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The General Secretariat affirmed its support for the Palestinian people and their resistance in the face of the Zionist enemy, and its strong condemnation of the crimes and massacres it commit, renewing the call to boycott it, expel it from all international parliaments.

In the concluding statement, the General Secretariat appreciated the sacrifices of the martyrs and prisoners of Palestine, and called for confronting with all forms of resistance to the enemy’s project aimed at erasing the Palestinian identity, and targeting the existence of the Palestinian people and their national rights.

The statement denounced the blockade on Lebanon, stressing that the crises it is facing today is nothing but a continuation of the American project to establish a new Middle East, and a clear reflection of the American political and economic pressures aimed at besieging the resistance.

It called for a broad national consensus in Libya that preserves its unity of land and people, contributes to preserving its independence and sovereignty, and lays the foundations for achieving progress and prosperity.

The statement called for preserving Yemen’s unity, independence and sovereignty, lifting the blockade on it, and stopping the attacks against it, and called on the Yemeni parties to dialogue leading to a political settlement that achieves lasting peace.

It expressed deep concern about external interference in Sudanese affairs that delayed the democratic transition process, calling for allowing the Sudanese people to choose governance according to their will.

The statement called for a comprehensive national dialogue in Bahrain to address the difficulties facing the country, which pose a threat to its security and prosperity.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency