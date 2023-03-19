Gargash: The UAE’s approach to Syria is part of a broader vision to boost Arab and regional stability

Abu Dhabi, SANA- Diplomatic advisor to the United Arab Emirates President. Dr.Anwar Bin Muhammad Gargash , affirmed that the UAE’s approach and its efforts towards Syria are part of a broader approach aimed at boosting Arab and regional stability.“The…

Abu Dhabi, SANA- Diplomatic advisor to the United Arab Emirates President. Dr.Anwar Bin Muhammad Gargash , affirmed that the UAE’s approach and its efforts towards Syria are part of a broader approach aimed at boosting Arab and regional stability.

“The UAE’s stance is clear regarding the need for Syria to return to its environment through activating the Arab role, and this was confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed during his meeting today with President Bashar al -Assad,” Gargash said via his Twitter account.

He noted that the time has come to enhance the cooperation and solidarity of Arab countries to ensure stability and prosperity in the region.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency