Army air defenses repel an Israeli aggression on several sites in southern region

Damascus, The army air defenses repelled on Sunday an Israeli aerial act of aggression that targeted several sites in the southern region. 'At about 00:42 a.m. on Sunday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of sites in the southern region', a military source told SANA in a statement. The statement added that the air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed some of them. The aggression injured a soldier and caused material damages. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency