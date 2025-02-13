Artist Monika Bulanda’s “Balance” Exhibition Opens at Katara

Doha: The “Balance” exhibition of artist Monika Bulanda was opened at Katara’s cultural village, building 18, on Thursday. The exhibition was attended by numerous ambassadors and art enthusiasts, highlighting Bulanda’s journey across various countries, starting from Krakow in Poland and passing through Sweden, France, China, Turkiye, and Italy, ultimately culminating in Qatar.

According to Qatar News Agency, the exhibition presents a visual experience that encourages visitors to explore the relationship between tradition and innovation through art as a conversation between the past and the future. Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara Cultural Village Foundation, emphasized that Katara inaugurates this exhibition to showcase an artistic vision that reflects human experience and intercultural interaction.

Dr. Al Sulaiti further elaborated that Katara is dedicated to organizing exhibitions that vary in artistic styles and experiences, contributing to the domestic cultural scene and fostering artists’ openness to each other’s creative expertise.

Bulanda draws inspiration from her diverse experiences and cultural interactions. Her artistic techniques, developed in 2010, incorporate a blend of painting, collage, and three-dimensional perspective, influenced by New York’s multidimensional architecture and her visit to the Mosaic Museum in Hatay.