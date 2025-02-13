Fire Station: Artist in Residence Opens Its Studios to the Public

Doha: The Fire Station: Artists in Residence program has announced the opening of its studios to the public with two events on Feb. 16 and 19. The first event, a special session for schools in Qatar, will be held during the morning, while the second event, an open studio evening, is dedicated to art enthusiasts to explore the iconic Fire Station building and meet artists participating in the current season of the artist residency program, which includes the curator program and the artist residency program for pioneers, as the evening offers visitors a rare glimpse into the creative process.

According to Qatar News Agency, Director of the Fire Station: Artists in Residence, Khalifa Al Obaidli said in remarks that the open studio evenings represent the ongoing commitment to strengthening meaningful connections between artists and the community. By welcoming students and the public into our creative spaces, we create valuable opportunities for dialogue and inspiration, contributing to the development of the thr

iving art scene in Qatar.

As a leading center for artistic development in Qatar, the Fire Station: Artist in Residence continues to play a vital role in nurturing local talent and creating platforms where artists can engage directly with the community. Such events embody the mission of making art accessible to all, as well as providing opportunities for artists participating in the residency program to share their creative journey with diverse audiences.

For her part, head of Residency at the Fire Station: Artist in Residence, Saida Al Khulaifi, indicated that Open Studios are an integral part of the program’s mission to encourage artistic dialogue in Qatar and create a warm environment where the artistic process is accessible to all, allowing for a fruitful exchange between creators and the community.