At least three injured in an explosion at a building in Shimbashi area of Tokyo

three people were injured in an explosion that tore through a building in downtown Tokyo on Monday, scattering debris across a busy intersection and sending smoke into the air, but the fire was soon contained, Japanese media said.Kyodo news agency quo…

three people were injured in an explosion that tore through a building in downtown Tokyo on Monday, scattering debris across a busy intersection and sending smoke into the air, but the fire was soon contained, Japanese media said.

Kyodo news agency quoted Japanese police as saying: “A fire broke out as a result of the explosion that occurred on the second floor of a five-storey building near Shimbashi area of the capital, injuring three people.”

Media reports indicated that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, while police and rescue teams continue to work at the accident scene.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency