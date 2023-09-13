Bahrain All Share Index marks 1,929.75 points

Bahrain All Share Index has closed at 1,929.75 points marking a decrease of 4.70 points below the previous closing.

This decrease was due to the drop in the Consumer Discretionary Sector and Financial Sector.

Bahrain Islamic Index has closed at 725.40 points marking a decrease of 0.30 points below the previous closing.

Results indicated that 37 equity transactions took place with a volume of 1,079,217 worth BD 809,289.

Investors traded mainly in the Material Sector representing 84.33% of the total value of securities traded.

Source: Bahrain News Agency