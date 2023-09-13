Bahrain participates in 10th meeting of GCC Standing Committee for Statistical Work

Bahrain represented by the Information and e-Government Authority (iGA), participated in the 10th meeting of the GCC Statistical Centre’s (GCC-Stat) Standing Committee on Statistical Work.

Dr. Khalid Ahmed AlMutawa, iGA Deputy CE of Operations and Governance, and Acting Deputy Chief Executive of Statistics and Population Registry headed the delegation.

Dr. Al Mutawa stressed the importance of these joint Gulf meetings, which contribute to strengthening statistical coordination and cooperation between GCC countries.

He affirmed that such meetings provide room for research and discussion of issues and topics related to the field of statistics, and boosting the GCC statistical work process to broader horizons of development.

The meeting discussed the procedures for the recommendations of the previous meeting of the committee, and the recommendations of the permanent and technical committees.

It reviewed several memorandums submitted by the Gulf Statistics Center, which dealt with a number of statistical topics, including the topic of technical support for member states and the GCC Women’s participation in development index report, and the introducing of a higher diploma programme in official statistics.

Source: Bahrain News Agency