Bahrain All Share Index marks 2,016.40 points

Manama, Bahrain All Share Index has closed at 2,016.40 points, marking a decrease of 0.54 points below the previous closing. This decrease was due to the drop in the Financial Sector and Industrials Sector. Bahrain Islamic Index has closed at 762.93 points, marking a decrease of 1.42 points below the previous closing. Results indicated that 135 equity transactions took place with a volume of 1,765,371 worth BD 1,382,525. Investors traded mainly in the Material Sector, representing 77.49% of the total value of securities traded. Source: Bahrain News Agency